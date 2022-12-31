Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality worse than Delhi yet again, AQI at 276; temperature at 21.8°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: City has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is worse than Delhi's on Saturday with the AQI standing at 276.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 94 and 177 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 19°C.

The minimum temperature may drop starting on January 2 in Mumbai and other areas due to a cold wave that the IMD has predicted will affect North India in the upcoming week.

The temperature of the city currently is 21.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 61% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 169 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 215 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 157 AQI Moderate

Sion: 249 AQI Poor

Thane: 173 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 327 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 176. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 109. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 140 while Kolkata stood at 212. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 144 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 139. Delhi's AQI is 'poor' with the figure standing at 221 today.