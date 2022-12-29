Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'very poor', AQI at 303; temperature at 19.6°C | Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is 'very poor' today with AQI standing at 303.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 124 and 200 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 32°C & 18°C.

The IMD has predicted that the temperatures will likely rise and that the city will see a slightly warmer New Year's eve. SAFAR added that the air qualiy is likely to remain poor.

The temperature of the city currently is 19.6°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 81% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 178 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 360 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 164 AQI Moderate

Sion: 259 AQI Poor

Thane: 203 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 327 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 132. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 109. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 157 while Kolkata stood at 162. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 88 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 119. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 311 today.