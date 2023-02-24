Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips back to 'poor' with AQI 201; mercury at 20.8°C

Swapnil Sakhare/ FPJ

The city is getting warmer after witnessing a cold winter. Despite the sweltering days, the air quality has remained consistently in 'poor' and 'very poor' categories for the past several weeks.

The city's deteriorating air quality and sudden shift in temperature has contributed to several health problems for the people across Mumbai are getting infected by influenza, complained of acute bronchitis etc.

On Friday morning, the city's temperature stood at 20.8°C while the humidity was 78%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI slipped to 201 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 201 and 136 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C & 19°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 168 AQI Moderate

Worli: 108 AQI Moderate

Sion: 270 AQI Poor

Deonar: 344 AQI Very Poor

Mulund: 206 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 322 AQI Very Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)