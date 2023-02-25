Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality slips back to 'poor'; AQI at 228, mercury at 23.8°C | File

The city is getting warmer after witnessing a cold winter. The sudden rise in mercury levels has led to a rise in cases of dehydration, vomiting, loose motions and fatigue across the state and civic-run hospitals.

Despite the sweltering heat , the air quality has mostly remained 'poor' for the past several weeks.

On Saturday morning, the city's temperature stood at 23.8°C while the humidity was 43%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI slipped to 228 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 228 and 150 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 20°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 310 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 166 AQI Moderate

Sion: 270 AQI Poor

Deonar: 339 AQI Very Poor

Chembur: 302 Very Poor

Borivali: 159 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 308 AQI Very Poor

