Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains 'poor', AQI at 283; temperature at 19.4°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air is 'poor' today with AQI standing at 283.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 115 and 192 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31°C & 19°C.

The IMD has predicted that the temperatures will likely rise and that the city will see a slightly warmer New Year's eve. SAFAR added that the air qualiy is likely to remain poor.

The temperature of the city currently is 19.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 85% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 170 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 344 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 154 AQI Moderate

Sion: 264 AQI Poor

Thane: 176 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 152 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 162. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 123. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 99 while Kolkata stood at 171. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 82 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 119. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 324 today.