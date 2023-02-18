Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 249; mercury at 20.8°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 228; mercury at 21°C | file

Winter is currently in its final stages across India, with many parts of the country already experiencing warm conditions.

On Thursday (Feb 16), Mumbai's Santacruz base station recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5°C, which is seven degrees above normal for this time of year.

On Saturday , the city's temperature stood at 20.8°C while the humidity was 60%.

Weather experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 249 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 249 and 146 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C & 20°C, respectively.



AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 166 AQI Moderate

Worli: 152 AQI Moderate

Sion: 234 AQI Poor

Chembur: 342 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 186 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 321 AQI Very Poor

Borivali: 137 Moderate

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)