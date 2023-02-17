Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality remains poor, AQI at 228; mercury at 20.8°C

File

Mumbai surpassed Delhi on Tuesday to become the most polluted city in India, moving up to second place on the list of the world's most polluted cities.

Earlier, experts had said that a reduction in temperature and other meteorological occurrences were some causes of the air quality decline. The city dwellers haven't received any relief from the rising temperatures, either, as the air quality has been in the "bad" or "very poor" category for at least five days.

On Monday, the city recorded its warmest day of the year at 37.3 °C. This was over six degrees above average. Monday's temperatures were higher than average during the day and at night.

On Thursday, the city's temperature stood at 20.8°C while the humidity was 61%.

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI stood at 228 as of 8 am today, putting it in the 'poor' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 228 and 153 units, respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will be sunny and bright for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 37°C & 20°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 266 AQI Poor

Worli: 152 AQI Moderate

Sion: 234 AQI Poor

Chembur: 320 AQI Very Poor

Thane: 227 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 262 AQI Poor

Borivali: 134 Moderate

