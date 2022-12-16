Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality 'moderate' with AQI at 115; temperature at 27.61°C | Reynold/ FPJ

After a fortnight, Mumbai's air quality has improved with the AQI going back to 'moderate' category with AQI at 115 on Friday 9 am. The city's air quality had worsened than that of he national capital, Delhi last week.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 65 and 112 respectively.

As many as 22 days with an air quality index (AQI) of poor or very poor was reported in the city over the course of the past 40 days, from November 1 to December 10. There were 18 days in 2021 when PM2.5 (particulate matter below 2.5 mg) levels were under the acceptable range, while this year there was just one.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see partly cloudy sky in the morning and generally cloudy sky towards the afternoon/evening. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 35°C & 24°C.

The temperature of the city currently is 27.61°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 88% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 100 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 86 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 134 AQI Moderate

Andheri: 101 AQI Moderate

Thane: 96 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 169 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 33. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 140. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 164 while Kolkata stood at 179. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 166 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 106. Delhi's AQI was 'moderate' with the figure standing at 162 today.