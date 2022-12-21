e-Paper Get App
Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality inches closer to 'poor' yet again, AQI at 190; temperature at 21.8°C

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 21, 2022, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality inches closer to 'poor' yet again, AQI at 190; temperature at 21.8°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ
Mumbai witnessed good air days since last weekend after almost a fortnight of 'poor' and very poor' air quality. The cit is again inching closer to the 'poor' category as the AQI on Wednesday 9 am was at 190.

Experts had earlier forecasted that the city will be witnessing moderate to satisfactory air quality.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 87 and 148 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 34°C & 22°C. The IMD has predicted that Mumbai will witness temperature drop by month-end.

The temperature of the city currently is 21.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 73% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 179 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 277 AQI Poor

Worli: 145 AQI Moderate

Sion: 183 AQI Moderate

Thane: 157 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 154. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 164. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 166 while Kolkata stood at 233. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 109 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 120. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 352 today.

