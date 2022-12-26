Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality improves slightly, AQI at 183; temperature at 17.4°C | Reynold/ FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. Despite the dip in mercury, the air quality seemed to be better than last weekend when the city slipped to 'very poor' category briefly.

Mumbai's air is 'moderate' today with AQI standing at 183. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 85 and 152 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards evening. The maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 33°C & 20°C.

IMD has also predicted the formation of fog in the early morning hours on Tuesday and Wednesday

The temperature of the city currently is 17.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 88% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba:146 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 255 AQI Poor

Worli: 123 AQI Moderate

Kurla: 225 AQI Poor

Thane: 221 AQI Poor

Navi Mumbai: 166 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 152. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 56. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 73 while Kolkata stood at 96. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 55 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 123. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 313 today.