Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality continues to be 'poor', AQI at 280; temperature at 18°C

Joggers running at Mahalaxmi Racecourse amid low visibility due to dense smog in Mumbai | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The mercury is maintaining its streak since it dipped last week. With the temperature drop, the air quality in Mumbai had dropped with AQI faring worse than Delhi's at least twice last week.

The air quality of Mumbai dipped again on Tuesday with AQI at 280; SAFAR had forecasted the AQI to touch 245. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 280 and 155 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33°C & 18°C.

The IMD has said that the minimum temperature may see a slight rise in the coming days; the weather agency has predicted the minimum temperature will rise

The temperature of the city currently is 18°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 90% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, Mumbai: 217 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 302 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 139 AQI Moderate

Sion: 197 AQI Moderate

Thane: 162 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune inches closer to 'poor' air quality with an AQI of 193. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 160. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 129 while Kolkata stood at 165. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 120 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 139. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 353 today.