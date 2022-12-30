Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air quality as bad as Delhi, AQI at 300; temperature at 21.51°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai has been witnessing colder days and nights for last few days. With the dip in mercury, the air quality has also deteriorated. The city's air as nearly as bad as Delhi's on Friday with the AQI standing at 300.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 113 and 184 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The maximum & minimum temperatures are likely to be around 34°C & 19°C.

The minimum temperature may drop starting on January 2 in Mumbai and other areas due to a cold wave that the IMD has predicted will affect North India in the upcoming week.

The temperature of the city currently is 21.51°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 90% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 317 AQI Very Poor

Mazgaon: 332 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 186 AQI Moderate

Sion: 238 AQI Poor

Thane: 179 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 334 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 139. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 112. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 192. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 141 and Ahmedabad saw AQI of 121. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 304 today.