Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air 'poor' with AQI at 208; temperature at 26.8°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Despite many areas seeing 'moderate' air quality, the city's air remains in he 'poor' with the AQI at 208. The city's air quality has been worse than that of the national capital; Delhi's AQI is in the 'moderate' category at present.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 93 and 150 respectively.

Experts have warned that Mumbai may see more days with 'poor' and 'very poor' air quality according to a study by the non-profit ASAR (Association for Socially Applicable Research).

As many as 22 days with an air quality index (AQI) of poor or very poor was reported in the city over the course of the past 40 days, from November 1 to December 10. There were 18 days in 2021 when PM2.5 (particulate matter below 2.5 mg) levels were under the acceptable range, while this year there was just one.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai weather

The India Meterological Department has forecasted that the city will see partly cloudy sky and that the maximum & minimum temperatures likely to be around 32°C & 23°C.

The temperature of the city currently is 26.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 77% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 136 AQI Moderate

Worli: 104 AQI Moderate

Sion: 154 AQI Moderate

Thane: 119 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 79 AQI Satisfactory

Navi Mumbai: 162 AQI Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'satisfactory' with an AQI of 82. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 86. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 87 while Kolkata stood at 220 at poor. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 71 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 152. Delhi's AQI was 'moderate' with the figure standing at 133 today.