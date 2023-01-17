Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air drops to 'very poor', AQI at 306; mercury at 15.71°C

Mumbai skyline amid dense smog | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: The temperature in the city has dipped with season's lowest reaching 13.8°C on Sunday. With the mercury dip, the air quality in Mumbai has also taken a hit as city's AQI surpassed that of Delhi's later on Monday; smog in the city has also affected visibility.

On Tuesday morning, city's AQI was 'very poor' at 306. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 128 and 176 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C & 16°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 15.71°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 98% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 276 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 341 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 166 AQI Moderate

Sion: 259 AQI Poor

Thane: 189 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 352 AQI Very Poor

