Mumbai Pollution Update: City's air continues to remain 'very poor', AQI at 312; mercury at 16.4°C

Mumbai: The temperature in the city has dipped with season's lowest reaching 13.8°C on Sunday. With the mercury dip, the air quality in Mumbai has also taken a hit as city's AQI surpassed that of Delhi's later on Monday; smog in the city has also affected visibility.

On Wednesday morning, city's AQI was 'very poor' at 312. Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 135 and 194 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 30°C & 17°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 16.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 84% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 295 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 371 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 126 AQI Moderate

Sion: 297 AQI Poor

Thane: 184 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 368 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 183. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 161. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 97 while Kolkata stood at 163. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 98 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 125. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 308 today.

