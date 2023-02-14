e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they said that there is a possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, February 14, 2023, 08:46 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C | Twitter
Follow us on

Mumbai's days are becoming sweltering conditions as the city is approaching summer season. The temperatures, experts from India Meteorological Department, said that are expected to rise to 38 degrees Celcius by the weekend.

On Tuesday, they city's temperature , however, saw a dip as it stood at 19.6oC while the humidity was 63%.

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems.

Read Also
Mumbai's temperature rises to 36.3 degrees Celsius, air quality worse than Delhi
article-image

'Poor' air quality

As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 200; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 200 and 138 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21°C & 37°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 142 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 273 AQI Poor

Worli: 112 AQI Moderate

Sion: 186 AQI Moderate

Thane: 191 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Teen drags Vasai cop on car's bonnet for 1.5 km, arrested and charged with attempt to murder

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Mumbai: Lokhandwala-Vikhroli metro line 66% ready but depot still missing

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Ground reality of Mumbai's Azad Maidan: Budding cricketers deprived of pitches due to Nagpur Mela...

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case

Mumbai: CBI books ex-inspector in graft case