Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality 'poor' with AQI 200; mercury at 19.6°C | Twitter

Mumbai's days are becoming sweltering conditions as the city is approaching summer season. The temperatures, experts from India Meteorological Department, said that are expected to rise to 38 degrees Celcius by the weekend.

On Tuesday, they city's temperature , however, saw a dip as it stood at 19.6oC while the humidity was 63%.

The experts had earlier said that the transition from winter to summer has already begun but they did not rule out the possibility of Mumbai's temperature dropping with change in weather systems.

'Poor' air quality

As of Tuesday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 200; meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 200 and 138 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above, it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather Forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see clear sky for next 24 hours. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 21°C & 37°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 142 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 273 AQI Poor

Worli: 112 AQI Moderate

Sion: 186 AQI Moderate

Thane: 191 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 316 AQI Very Poor

