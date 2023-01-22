Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves to 'poor'; mercury at 18.2°C

Representative Image | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai's air quality showed a small improvement on Sunday. On Sunday morning, Mumbai's AQI was 'poor' at 245. However, it slightly improved from the day before when the overall AQI was 'very poor' at 303.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 245 and 147 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Experts attribute this air quality condition to the low temperature and weak winds along with the dust pollution due to construction activities and slow moving traffic in the city.

According to the records of the IMD, barring 2021, this year the city has witnessed the hottest January, so far, in the last 10 years.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the city and suburbs will see fog/mist in the morning and mainly clear sky after that. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C & 19°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 18.2°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 66%. The precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 280 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 313 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 114 AQI Moderate

Chembur: 319 AQI Very Poor

Bhandup: 169 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 242 AQI Poor

