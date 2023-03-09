Mumbai Pollution Update: AQI improves to 'moderate' at 139; temperature at 24°C

Mumbai Pollution Update: City air quality improves slightly to 'moderate' with AQI 197; mercury at 21.4°C | File

Several parts of Maharashtra, including Mumbai and Thane received light rainfall along with thunderstorms on Tuesday morning.

Following the rainfall the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai has improved significantly in the city.

As per IMD reports, from Wednesday onwards, the city will witness mainly clear skies.

On Thursday morning, the city's temperature stood at 24°C while the humidity was 57%.

'Poor' air quality

As per SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), Mumbai's AQI was at 139 as of 9 am today, putting it in the 'moderate' category. The PM2.5 and PM10 levels stood at 139 and 120 units, respectively.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, said that the region will see mainly clear sky for the next 48 hours. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 38°C & 23°C, respectively.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 73 AQI Satisfactory

Worli: 73 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 207 AQI Poor

Malad: 159 AQI Moderate

Bhandup: 102 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 180 AQI Moderate

Mazagaon: 102 AQI Moderate