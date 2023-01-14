Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality slips to 'very poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 16.4°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Saturday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

After experiencing a 'moderate' AQI day, Mumbai's air quality slipped to 'very poor' category. On Saturday, the AQI stood at 324.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 151 and 221 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip as low as 12°C this weekend and said there's a possibility of the temperature dropping to 11°C.

In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C & 16°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 16.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 79% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 229 AQI Poor

Mazgaon: 413 AQI Severe

Worli: 217 AQI Poor

Sion: 208 AQI Poor

Thane: 146 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 273 AQI Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 152. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 400. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 159 while Kolkata stood at 123. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 187 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 311. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 338 today.