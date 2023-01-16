Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality slips to 'poor', AQI at 290; mercury at 16.4°C | Swapnil Sakhare/FPJ

Mumbai: Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Monday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

After experiencing a 'moderate' AQI day, Mumbai's air quality slipped to 'poor' category. On Monday, the AQI stood at 290.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 117 and 176 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the city on Sunday recorded lowest temperature of this season as the mercury dropped to 13.8°C.

In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 28°C & 14°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 16.4°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 89% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 147 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 341 AQI Very Poor

Worli: 149 AQI Moderate

Sion: 256 AQI Poor

Thane: 164 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 353 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'poor' with an AQI of 218. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 160. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 107 while Kolkata stood at 167. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 108. Delhi's AQI is 'moderate' with the figure standing at 183 today.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)