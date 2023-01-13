Mumbai Pollution Update: Air quality back to 'poor', AQI at 293; mercury at 20.8°C | Salman Ansari/ FPJ

Mumbai: Temperature in the city has dropped yet again which has resulted in nip in the air quality. On Friday morning, parts of city saw bad visibility as smog loomed over Mumbai.

After experiencing a 'moderate' AQI day, Mumbai's air quality slipped to poor category. On Friday, the AQI stood at 293, just shy of touching 'very poor' marker.

Meanwhile, the pollutant PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations were at 87 and 141 respectively.

The Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, 100 to 200 is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and 300 to 400 is very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

Mumbai Weather

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the temperature in the city might dip as low as 12°C this weekend and said there's a possibility of the temperature dropping to 11°C.

In their daily forecast for the city and surrounding areas, the weather agency said that the city and suburbs will see mainly clear sky. The minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 29°C & 15°C, respectively.

The temperature of the city currently is 20.8°C and the humidity percentage was recorded at 85% and the precipitation rate is at 0%.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 164 AQI Moderate

Mazgaon: 215 AQI Poor

Worli: 99 AQI Satisfactory

Sion: 127 AQI Moderate

Thane: 147 AQI Moderate

Navi Mumbai: 319 AQI Very Poor

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 'moderate' with an AQI of 190. Meanwhile, Chennai is seeing AQI of 152. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 165 while Kolkata stood at 217. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw an AQI of 104. Delhi's AQI is 'very poor' with the figure standing at 341 today.