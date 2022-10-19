Mumbai: Political rivals Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar hobnob over dinner

Political rivals Shinde, Fadnavis, Pawar hobnob over dinner | Fpj

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCP president Sharad Pawar, and the newly-appointed BCCI treasurer Ashish Shelar met over dinner on Wednesday, ahead of Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) polls.

Sources said Fadnavis, Pawar and Shelar (who heads Mumbai BJP unit) met at Garware club in south Mumbai. The dinner meeting was likely about the new body selection for the MCA.

Polls for the five posts of office-bearers, nine councillors of the apex council, and two representatives for the general council of T-20, Mumbai, are scheduled to be held on October 20.

Milind Narvekar, the close aide of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad also attended the dinner. They are also contesting the election and filed their nominations from the panel formed by Mr Pawar and Mr Shelar.

Mr Narvekar is the secretary of the Thackeray-led faction while Mr Awhad is one of the most trusted aides of Mr Pawar in his party.

