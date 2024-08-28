Mumbai: Political Leaders Seize Dahi Handi Festivities To Woo Voters Ahead Of Assembly Polls | Salman Ansari

Mumbai: Amid dahi handi revelry on Tuesday, political leaders didn't miss the opportunity to woo voters ahead of the assembly polls, which are likely to be held in October. While some leaders had organised mega dahi handi events, others stopped by to make an election pitch.

A total of 1,354 dahi handi functions were organised in Mumbai and Thane. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde attended over 10 of them, including ceremonies held at Thane, his home turf, Ghatkopar, Kurla, Magathane, Kandivali and Mira Road. “Our government has introduced schemes like Ladki Bahin, Ladka Bhau, Ladka Shetkari and now Ladka Govinda. However, these initiatives have caused discomfort among the opposition, prompting them to make fervent allegations as they feel the ground is slipping away.” Despite their accusations, the Mahayuti dispensation will break 'handi' in the assembly elections, he quipped.

Likewise, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis went to 14 dahi handi events across Mumbai and Thane. Slamming the opposition, Fadnavis said, “Two-and-a-half years ago, CM Eknath Shinde and I broke the pot of sin and established a pot of virtue in the state.” Exuding confidence to win the polls, he reiterated Shinde's “handi breaking” remark.

The BJP broke 'parivartan dahi handi' in Worli, the constituency of Aaditya Thackeray. A scene depicted Afzal Khan's defeat by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, alluding to recent political barbs wherein both the sides have walked down the history lane to attack each other. Many celebrities showed up at the functions held by political leaders.