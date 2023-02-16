Mumbai police's passport verification system hacked by Ghaziabad man to impress wife | Photo: Representative Image

An Uttar Pradesh-based civil engineer hacked into Mumbai Police system to get his wife's passport approved, stated reports. The engineer in turn also approved a couple more applications.

A report stated that Babu Shah (27) wanted to impress his wife who harboured a dream of getting job abroad. His plans tanked when his wife's passport didn't get approval during the verification.

Read Also 5 summer DIY hacks that you must try

Engineer hacked system when wife's passport application was turned down

The engineer then decided to take matters in his own hands. He then ideated to hack the Mumbai police's system to approve his wife's passport application.

The police were quoted saying that in spite of having no discrepancies, the applicant's passport was halted after initial investigation by the authorities.

The police added that he also approved a couple more applications to avoid suspicion.

Hacker was arrested from Ghaziabad, used system with Noida's IP address

According to the report, the culprit was arrested by the Mumbai Police crime branch and the cops have begun the probe to find out how he managed to hack the system. The accused was arrested from UP's Ghaziabad, the official said.

Read Also 151 government websites hacked since 2020; 21 instances of data breaches

Reportedly, the three applicants whose passport forms were approved also belonged to Mumbai and are residents of Chembur, Tilak Nagar and Antop Hill.

The case has been handed to the cyber police station in Southern region.

Information on the incident was received by special team consisting of DCP Bal Singh Rajput, ACP Ramchandra Lotliker and others. During the probe, the investigators learnt that the hacker used a system with Noida's IP address.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)