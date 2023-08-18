Mumbai Police's EOW Takes Custody of Sujit Patkar in Jumbo Covid Center Scam

BMC | File

Mumbai: The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police has gained custody of Sujit Patkar, who was arrested in connection with the Jumbo Covid center scam. Patkar, who was previously taken into custody by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and held in judicial custody, is closely associated with Shiv Sena faction leader Sanjay Raut.

According to information from the EOW, Sujit Patkar's arrest is linked to the investigation into the Jumbo Covid Center scam. His company, M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Services, was awarded a contract by the BMC to urgently establish a Covid center for patient treatment during the pandemic.

EOW: Patkar and his associates had forged documents

An EOW official revealed that Patkar and his associates had forged documents to secure the contract for M/s Lifeline Hospital Management Services. Patkar, as a partner of the company, played a key role in securing the contract through fraudulent means.

The case was initially registered at Azad Maidan police station in 2022 and later transferred to the EOW. It highlighted the use of fake documents in the establishment of Covid centers. The BMC had awarded a contract of Rs 38 crore to the partners of Lifeline Hospital Management Services for setting up two jumbo centers.

Previously arrested by the ED for his involvement in money laundering related to the Jumbo Covid center scam, Patkar was in judicial custody. The EOW filed an application to obtain his custody from the court for further scam investigation. Patkar was transitioned from the ED court to the Esplanade court, where he was remanded into EOW custody for a period of five days.

The case also involves Dr. Hemant Gupta, Sujit Patkar, Sanjay Shah, and Raju Salunkhe, against whom FIRs have been filed. Raju Salunkhe, a partner of Lifeline Hospital Management Services, and his associate Sunil alias Bala Kadam (58) were arrested by the EOW. A charge sheet related to this case was filed by the EOW in April.

