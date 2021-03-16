Mumbai Police wants to frame Arnab Goswami, Republic by hook or crook in TRP scam case: Senior counsel to Bombay HC

The Mumbai Police has targeted Republic TV and its editor Arnab Goswami for their critical coverage of the Palghar Sadhu lynching incident, the Bombay High Court was told on Tuesday. The HC was further informed that the city police has not named either Arnab or the channel in the FIR pertaining to the TRP scam but has labelled them as suspects.

A bench of Justices Sambhaji Shinde and Manish Pitale has commenced hearing the final arguments in the plea filed by ARG Outlier Media group, the parent company of Republic channels seeking to quash all the criminal proceedings in the TRP scam case.

Appearing for the channel and Arnab, senior counsel Ashok Mundargi told the judges that the probe by the city police against the channel and its employees is full of malafide.

Citing the press conference held by Parambir Singh, Commissioner of Police, Mumbai, the senior counsel argued that the prosecution has no material evidence since beginning of the case. "In the press meet called by the Commissioner (Singh), he fed the media that a scam has taken place. He pointed towards Republic channel. This shows the police had no sufficient material to show involvement of our channel or the anchor," Mundargi argued.