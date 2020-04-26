Mumbai Police use memes to tell people to #StayHome

Mumbai: With country wide lockdown in place to contain the spread of Coronavirus pandemic, one is bound to be bored with the same routine, but at such times the Twitter handle of Mumbai Police has come as a breath of fresh air for social media users.

Right from using pop culture references to cracking jokes as a means of sending across serious socially relevant messages to people, the Twitter team of the police department has proven to be witty.

A number of memes from Bollywood, Hollywood and television sitcoms have made it to the latest addition of informative as well as entertaining content on the Twitter page of Mumbai Police.

Actors who have featured on Mumbai Police's Twitter include Ajay Devgn, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Alia Bhatt among others. Mumbai Police's social media team is spreading awareness regarding coronavirus and lockdown with memes and witty tweets.

In its latest tweet asking people to stay indoors during the pandemic, Mumbai Police took the help of Alia Bhatt. They shared a meme featuring a smiling Alia in her "Gully Boy" look. "That face when he says he is going out for a walk during lockdown," reads the meme.

They tweeted it with the caption: "Abort mission. We repeat - Abort Mission! #StayHome #StaySafe." In a series of entertaining and informing tweets for netizens, police also shared a post mentioning Abhishek Bachchan's character ACP Jai Dixit in the Dhoom franchise.

"Just taking the 'ACP Jai Dixit' route to ensure that the city gets back to normalcy soon -- that too, with a 'Dhoom'! All Mumbaikars need to do is not make 'Dus Bahaane' about going out unnecessarily!," the tweet read.

Be it the heart-warming videos with important messages or any meme, Mumbai Police always has its A-Game on when it comes to using the internet to connect with the masses.