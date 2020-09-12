Mumbai Police told to probe Kangana Ranaut drug links

Actor Kangana Ranaut's troubles don't seem to be ending just yet, as the Maharashtra government has now asked Mumbai Police to probe her alleged drug links.



On Friday, a senior IPS officer from Mumbai Police confirmed having received a communication from the state home department to investigate the matter. The Mumbai crime branch has been asked to investigate the charges of the actress using banned substances and narcotic drugs.

Mumbai Police are examining the letter and are yet to act on it. Whether the crime branch will set up a special team or hand over the probe to the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) is yet to be decided, said the officer. Once the probe is launched, summons could be sent to actors Adhyayan Suman and Ranaut for further investigation, added the officer. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, in the Vidhan Sabha, State Home Minster Anil Deshmukh had brought up the issue of a 2016 interview of Adhyayan Suman, in which he had alleged the actress had consumed banned substances and forced him to do so, too. The son of actor Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan was once in a relationship with Kangana.



Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik had earlier submitted a letter to the home department, regarding the allegations in Adhyayan's interview, following which the department had asked Mumbai Police to investigate.

Kangana was recently engaged in a massive showdown with the Shiv Sena, which heads the ruling coalition in the state and also rules the civic body, which demolished a part of her office in Bandra on Wednesday.