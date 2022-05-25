Mumbai: Police to review security in city's schools, says Commissioner Sanjay Pandey

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey |

Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday said that a security audit of all schools in Mumbai will soon be conducted, in light of the recent alleged sexual assault on a five-year-old girl in a school in Mulund.

The victim, who stays in Mulund (east), was playing at the ground of a privately run school near her residence when a watchman-cum-peon with the school preyed upon her. The accused allegedly took her to a room inside the school, luring her with the promise of sweets, and sexually assaulted her on Monday evening. He was subsequently arrested by the Navghar police on Tuesday and is currently in police custody.

Pandey made the declaration while responding to a question posed by the Free Press Journal during his YouTube live session on Wednesday evening. In a free-wheeling session, Pandey answered questions from several people about various aspects of crime, policing and law and order.

“The Navghar case is very serious and the issue of security in schools is a very important one. I have instructed all Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of Police to review the security of children studying in schools in their respective jurisdictions. Wherever we find that the school is unable to provide enough security to the children, we will add to it with our own resources,” Pandey said.

The Navghar case has raised concerns because the accused, a 51-year-old man, was the oldest employee of the school and doubled as a peon as well as the watchman. Additionally, the playground of the school does not have a gate or a compound wall, and scores of children come to play there every evening. The accused, meanwhile, was the only school employee present there.

The Navghar police's chief concern is that the accused may have similarly targetted other children in the past, either among the school's students or among the children coming to play at the ground, and this is being verified. To this end, the police are interrogating the accused and are also considering making inquiries in the residential areas around the schools with the help of Mohalla committees and other such civilian bodies that work in collaboration with the police.

Over the last few years, the police, with sexual assault on children in mind, have undertaken various proactive measures, like the Police Didi initiative. Under this programme, female police officers and constables visit schools and educate the students on aspects like 'good touch' and 'bad touch' and stress on the importance of reporting even the smallest instance of sexual assault. There have been repeated instances of school students coming up to the Police Didis right after the sessions and confiding in them about sexual assault that they have faced at the hands of predators.