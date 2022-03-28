Mumbai police to launch their merchandise, to be sold at stores

Soon the Mumbai police will have merchandise of their own selling at stores available for everyone to buy, announced the Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Sunday.

If commissioner of police is to be believed, merchandise includes caps, t-shirts, sweatshirts and track pants will soon be available at stores. The photographs shared by him on his Facebook also include water bottles, perfume and of mug.

While thanking the Mumbai police for their response and appearing in great numbers for his intiative of "Sunday Stree", the CP has promised free distribution of caps on next Sunday on April 3 when the next "Sunday Street " will take place.

These are not the exact police caps but likes the caps which available for public in foreign countries clarified Pandey.

As a part of 'Sunday Street" initiative six city roads where close for vehicular movement from 6 to 10 in the morning on Sunday were opened for Mumbaikars to enjoy.

Soon after the announcement Pandey has share the photographs of these merchandise, the revenue generated by selling these products will go to the Police Welfare.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 06:49 AM IST