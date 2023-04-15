Mumbai Police to keep watch outside Bandra station in bid to discipline errant auto drivers | File

The Mumbai Police have decided to keep watch outside Bandra stations for a few days in a bid to discipline errant auto drivers.

The drivers have been warned to not cause traffic violations and create chaos around the station.

As per Twitter user @SriJainMahajan, the police are going to monitor strictly for the next few days.

A big thank you ♥️👍 to @Pravinpadwalips @Rtr_IPS @CPMumbaiPolice @MumbaiPolice for taking this much needed initiative to streamline & discipline the errant rickshawallahs outside Bandra stn,east.They have been warned to not create traffic mess/violations etc. @RoadsOfMumbai pic.twitter.com/RjP3VJme1F — Sri Jain Mahajan (@SriJainMahajan) April 14, 2023

The autorickshaws outside the Bandra station reportedly cause huge traffic snarls, due to which the Mumbai Police have started monitoring the situation.

Amit Shah's Mumbai visit

The news come even as Union Home Minister Amit Shah is going to be visiting Mumbai today.

Ahead of Shah's Mumbai visit, the Mumbai Traffic Police stated that vehicular movement will be affected between the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport to Haji Ali on April 15 from 6.30 pm to 7.30 pm.

"Due to pre-planned programme on 15th April vehicular movement will be affected between International Airport - Vileparle - Bandra Worli Sealink - Worli - Haji Ali- Girgaon Chowpatty from 6.30 p.m to 7.30 p.m. Citizens are requested to plan commute accordingly," the Mumbai Traffic Police tweeted.

Union home minister Amit Shah will be in Mumbai on April 15 and 16.