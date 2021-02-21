Mumbai Police to issue challan to citizens for not wearing masks

In view of the resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai Police on Sunday evening announced that people who are found not wearing masks will be issued challans. The announcement came over an hour after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced fresh restrictions, with emphasis on the mask-wearing rule, in order to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the state. Commissioner of Mumbai Police Parambir Singh said, "Mumbai Police is now authorised to issue challans to offenders not wearing a mask too. Every time we fined you for not wearing a helmet or seatbelt it was alway to remind you the value of your life & safety. Same for masks. Please take care. You matter to us." The state on Sunday recorded 6,971 new Covid-19 cases, prompting Amravati to impose seven-day lockdown and Nashik and Pune imposing partial curbs.