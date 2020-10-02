Mumbai Police team should be sent to probe Hathras case, demands Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik

Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik on Friday demanded Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to send a team of Mumbai Police to Uttar Pradesh in order to investigate the Hathras case.

"Instead of conducting a transparent probe of the matter, UP CM Yogi Government is suppressing the Hathras Matter irresponsibly. I demand Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh to register an FIR in this case and send Mumbai Police team in order to investigate the Hathras case," Sarnaik tweeted in Marathi.

The 19-year-old Hathras girl had succumbed to assault injuries in Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday where she was brought on Monday from Aligarh Muslim University Medical College.

The government has formed a three-member SIT to probe the case and said the matter will be heard in the fast track court. All four accused in the case have been arrested.

The senior police official said that the postmortem, which was conducted by a team of doctors in Delhi, has established that the death was caused by the trauma of her neck injury.