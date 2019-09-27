Mumbai: Police team reaches to Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to ED in money laundering case

Mumbai: Joint Commissioner of Police (CP) Vinay Choubey and a team of police on Friday arrived at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar's residence ahead of his visit to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in connection with a money laundering case.

A police team along with sniffer dogs also reached to the NCP office in Mumbai. "We are well equipped to take care of any eventuality. Section 144 is in place in the whole area. We have taken sufficient precautions. If any violation occurs, we are well equipped to handle that," said DCP Sangram Singh Nishandar, DCP Zone 1, Mumbai Police.

The Mumbai Police on Thursday imposed prohibitory orders in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area in view of Pawar's visit to ED office. Ahead of the ED questioning, NCP leader Nawab Malik also reached for meeting Pawar at his residence.