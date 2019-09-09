Mumbai: Police suspect black magic

Mumbai: The 45-year-old person accused of throwing a girl from the 7th floor of a residential building in Colaba was produced before the Esplanade court on Sunday.

While demanding his custody, the police said that they suspect black magic could be the reason for the crime. The court remanded him to police custody till September 13.

The 3-year-old girl, Shanayan Hathiramani, died after she was allegedly thrown out of the window of their 7th floor apartment by the accused Anil Chukani.

Soon after the incident, Chukani was arrested on charges of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code. According to the police, there was an old business dispute between the accused and the girl's father Premlal, which could also be the motive.

According to the police, Chukani and the girl's father are school friends. On Saturday evening, Chukani went to Hathiramani's house, which is just opposite his building, and invited the twin sisters -- Shanaya and Shreya --to his house.

At around 7.30 pm, the twin sisters along with their six-year-old brother accompanied by their nanny went to Chukani's house. According to the police, Chukani took Shanaya to a room and locked it. When the nanny asked him to open the door, he did not reply.

The nanny ran down with the other two kids when she heard a loud thud.Shanayan, who fell on a car parked on the road, was rushed to the hospital by the onlookers.

According to the police, Chukani himself called them and admitted to throwing the girl. Advocate Sunil Pandey, who is representing the accused, said the girl fell out due to her own negligence as there were no grills on the window.

According to the police, the girl's father is into import-export business while Chukani is jobless and was after Premlal for a job. Chukani's parents stay in Morocco and he came to Mumbai a few years ago. His wife is currently at her mother's place.