Mumbai Police summons Republic TV’s Pradeep Bhandari for assembling crowd outside Kangana Ranaut's house

This comes a day after Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh told reporters that Republic TV channel, facing flak over its attack on Mumbai police and Maharashtra government in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, was also involved in the "false TRP" racket.

The Mumbai police crime branch, which unearthed the TRP racket, has arrested two persons, owners of two Marathi channels, for manipulating viewership ratings, Singh said. Another police official said two former employees of Hansa agency, involved in the process to determine the TRPs, have also been arrested.

Singh said Republic TV channel is also involved in the TRP racket and those responsible will be arrested, be it a director, promoter or any other employee of the channel. Republic TV, in a statement, rubbished Singh's claims. Arnab Goswami, editor-in-chief of the channel, said the Mumbai police chief made false claims against Republic TV as the channel had questioned him in the Sushant Singh Rajput case investigation. Goswami said the channel will file a criminal defamation case against the Mumbai police commissioner.

(Inputs from Agencies)