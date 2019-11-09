Mumbai: Police summon recovery agent for his statement

Mumbai: A day after 40-year-old real estate consultant, Amol Vaity, hanged himself to death, Maharashtra Housing Board (MHB) Police have written letters to commercial banks, seeking details of the loan amount defaulted by him.

In his WhatsApp suicide note, Amol specifically mentioned that he was taking the extreme step after being harassed by loan recovery agents, especially Nikhil Vishwakarma of HDFC Bank.

Subsequently, police have summoned the HDFC Bank employee for questioning after his mobile phone was reported to be switched off.

To ascertain the total amount of Amol’s debts in the last few years, Police have asked for bank statements and loan documents.

Amol, who was delaying the payments, had also started a catering business to help him speed up repayment but his primary real estate business was not faring well, which is why he could not repay his loans.

MHB Police have asked HDFC Bank to contact loan recovery agent Vishwakarma and send him to the police station for recording a statement. Meanwhile, police are recording the statement of Amol's family members, who are in a state of shock after his suicide.

Amol had unpaid dues from RBL bank credit card, RBL Bajaj credit card, Bajaj Finserv, HDFC Bank, HDFC Credit card, Citibank credit card and Amex credit card, said police.

On Thursday, Amol wrote a suicide note on WhatsApp, which he sent it to over 250 contacts in his phone. After sending the note, Amol hanged himself in the living room with the help of a dupatta. His body was discovered by his wife.