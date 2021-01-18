Mumbai: Police steps up security outside Saif Ali Khan, Amazon's office amid 'Tandav' controversy

Mumbai Police have stepped up the security and vigilance outside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's Bandra office and Amazon India's head office, amid mounting controversy in connection to the political drama web series, 'Tandav' starring the actor, which was recently released on Amazon Prime. The show and its makers, streaming platform have been at the receiving end of flak for allegedly depicting Hindu gods in a manner hurtful to religious sentiments of people.
Manjunath Singe, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 8), said BJP leader Ram Kadam had taken out a morcha on Monday at the Amazon head office in BKC due to which we have tightened the security outside the office. We will keep a vigil outside the office and keep patrolling. Moreover, a similar tight security detail has been stepped up outside Khan's residence in Fortune Heights in Bandra (W).
Kadam has filed a complaint at the Ghatkopar Police Station against the series. An FIR was lodged against series director Ali Abbas Zafar and writer Gaurav Solanki at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station late on Sunday night. BJP MP Manoj Kotak, meanwhile, wrote a letter to the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, asking for a ban on Tandav and a regulatory authority for OTT platforms at large.
