Mumbai Police serves summons to IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Mumbai: IPS officer Rashmi Shukla, who is currently on central deputation to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), has been summoned by the Mumbai Police's cyber cell in connection with an FIR registered under the Official Secrets Act.

The BKC cyber police station has issued summons to the senior IPS officer to be present on April 28 to record her statement. The Mumbai police had recently registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Telegraph Act, and the Official Secrets Act against an unknown person after confidential information of a report and a letter written by Shukla, while she was heading the Maharashtra state intelligence department, about the alleged transfer racket for money was leaked.