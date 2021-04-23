Mumbai Police sends cakes to celebrate birthdays amid lockdown

Mumbai: Mumbai Police's Twitter team seems to be on a celebratory roll as they celebrated two birthdays on Thursday and Friday of people who were unable to celebrate or be with their loved ones amid fresh restrictions imposed in the city and state to curb the surge in the number of COVID-19 cases being reported.

In one instance, a Twitter user, identified as Samata, was asked by her friends to give a party for her birthday, but she asked them to stay at home and be safe amid the lockdown. Samata shared this chat with Mumbai Police on Twitter, to which the social media team first wished her on her birthday and asked her to share her contact details to mark a token of appreciation. Much to her surprise, Mumbai Police sent a cake and called her a responsible citizen for maintaining social distancing and complying with the lockdown rules.

In another instance, Mumbai Police celebrated the birthday of a Trombay-based woman, who has been on Dialysis for more than six years. One Twitter user requested the police to surprise her with a birthday present, to which police obliged and knocked on her doors with flowers, cake and lots of love. Mumbai Police tweeted, "Increasing COVID cases made Neena Mailare - a dialysis patient for 6 years - miss out on her birthday. Trombay Police personnel visited her after receiving a special request over DMs and celebrated her special day with flowers, cake and lots of love."