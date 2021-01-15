Mumbai

Updated on

Mumbai Police seizes 345 kg marijuana, arrests one accused

By IANS

Mumbai Police seizes 345 kg marijuana, arrests one accused
Mumbai Police seizes 345 kg marijuana, arrests one accused
ANI File Photo

In another major haul within a week, Mumbai Police seized over 345 kg marijuana or 'ganja' valued at around Rs 52 million, officials said here on Friday.

Following a tip-off regarding a huge consignment of contraband hidden in a building in Sangharsh Nagar, a Chandivali suburb in north-east Mumbai, a team of Saki Naka police station raided the premises, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Maheshwar Reddy said.

The 'ganja' was found hidden in a small flat in building no. 10 in the Slum Redevelopment Authority complex.

The team scrutinized CCTV footage from the area and zeroed in on 39-year-old Ashok M Metre, who was arrested and booked under the NDPS Act, said Reddy.

The area was notorious for drug peddling and was put under extra surveillance to unearth the illegal goings-on, a police official said.

On January 9, the Narcotics Control Bureau had raided two locations in Bandra and Khar and seized over 200 kg of high-end drugs like OGKhush.

British national Karan Sajnani, an Indian-origin businessman living in Mumbai for over a year, was arrested along with sisters Rahila and Shaista Furniturewala, who are said to be managers of a Bollywood actress.

Sajnani's interrogation led to the arrests of 'Muchhad Paanwala' co-owner Ramkumar Tiwari, and Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik, this week.

(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in