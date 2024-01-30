Mumbai Police Seize Over 913Kg Of Contraband Worth ₹427.18 Crore In 2023; Ganja Tops List

Drugs | Representational pic / ANI

Mumbai: The Mumbai police have seized over 913kg of contraband last year and arrested 1,749 persons allegedly involved in 1,415 cases of drug possession in the city. Total value of the seized contraband is a whopping ₹427.18 crore.

Statistics revealed that ganja has been the most seized contraband. The police have managed to seize 643kg of ganja last year, the statistics revealed.

Cases registered under individuals for possessing drugs

According to the statistics provided by the police, last year, the police had registered 34 cases related to seizure of heroin, arrested 39 persons and had seized 2kg of heroin valued at ₹4.22 crore. The police had registered 44 cases related to seizure of charas, arrested 76 persons and seized 46.21 kg of charas valued at ₹13.57 crore. The police have registered 823 cases related to seizure of ganja, arrested 884 persons and seized 643.15kg of ganja valued at ₹7.21 crore.

As far as the high-end drugs are concerned, the police have registered nine cases related to cocaine seizure, arrested 17 persons and seized 230gm of cocaine valued at ₹61.53 lakh. The police have registered 418 cases related to seizure of Mephedrone or MD, arrested 600 persons and seized 205.49 kg of MD valued at ₹390.54 crore. The police have also registered 63 cases related to prohibited cough syrups, arrested 99 persons in these cases and have seized 1618.7 liters of cough syrup valued at ₹85.82 lakh.

As far as consumption cases are concerned, last year the police had registered 9,933 drug consumption cases and have arrested 9,896 persons in these cases.

The seizures

Heroin

Cases 34, arrests 39, seizure 2.0kg

Charas

Cases 44, arrests 76, seizure 46.2kg

Ganja

Cases 823, arrests 884, seizure 643.1kg

Cocaine

Cases 9, arrests 17, seizure 230gm

MD

Cases 418, arrests 600, seizure 205.4 kg

Cough syrup

Cases 63, arrests 99, seizure 1618.7 liters