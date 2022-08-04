e-Paper Get App

Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore; five arrested

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, August 04, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore; five arrested |

Mumbai: Mumbai police seized more than 700 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore following a raid at a drug manufacturing unit in Nalasopara of Palghar district, and arrested five persons, an official said here on Thursday.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch conducted the raid at the unit, he said.

"The action was carried out based on specific inputs. The ANC team raided the premises, during which it found that mephedrone, a banned drug, was being manufactured," he said.

"While four of the accused were arrested in Mumbai, one person was held in Nalasopara," the official said.

This is one of the biggest drug hauls by the city police in recent times, he added.

Mephedrone, also known as 'meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant a psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeMumbaiMumbai police seize more than 700 kg mephedrone worth Rs 1,400 crore; five arrested

RECENT STORIES

China launches ballistic missiles near Taiwan, as part of largest ever military drills

China launches ballistic missiles near Taiwan, as part of largest ever military drills

Is 'boycott' the Bollywood's new propaganda move? #BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter ahead of...

Is 'boycott' the Bollywood's new propaganda move? #BoycottAliaBhatt trends on Twitter ahead of...

10 high-profile ED cases of 2022 that made headlines

10 high-profile ED cases of 2022 that made headlines

Watch Video: India's squash star Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Watch Video: India's squash star Saurav Ghosal wins historic bronze at Commonwealth Games 2022

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...

Who's the real Shiv Sena? Supreme Court directs poll panel to defer decision on Eknath Shinde camp's...