Mumbai

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:09 PM IST

Mumbai Police seize fake currency notes with face value of over Rs 2 lakh from Malad

Representative Image | PTI

Mumbai Police Crime Branch arrested four people from the Malad area and seized fake currency on Friday.

According to the police, fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000 which had a face value of Rs 2,28,000 was recovered from them.

"Four people arrested from Malad and seized fake currency notes with the denomination of Rs 2000, with the face value of Rs 2,28,000, from them, " said Mumbai Police Crime Branch.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 02:10 PM IST
