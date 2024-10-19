Mumbai: Police Seize Ambergris Worth ₹70 Lakh At Mohammad Ali Road; 2 Arrested

Mumbai: The J J Marg police have seized ambergris worth Rs70 lakh in Mohammad Ali Road and arrested two persons – Jawahar Ismail Sheikh, 46, and Shekhar Balaji Sawant, 61.
According to officials, they received confidential information that some persons were coming to Khadia Street to sell prohibited whalefish. Following this information, a police team set a trap in collaboration with the forest department. When the police detained the two suspects based on suspicion and conducted a search, they found 4.300kg of ambergris in a brown bag.
After this seizure, the police arrested both accused under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and have initiated further investigation into the case.
