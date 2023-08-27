Mumbai: Police Seize ₹6 Lakh Worth Of Mephedrone, One Held

File Photo

The Meghwadi police apprehended an individual for allegedly possessing 60 grams of MD (Mephedrone) valued at ₹6 lakhs. The accused name was not revealed yet. The arrest took place in Jogeshwari East.

On 25 August, the Meghwadi police received information from their sources that an individual was in possession of MD drugs at a specific location. Acting on this tip-off, the police laid trap at Pimpaleshwar Temple, close to the Auto Rickshaw parking area in Jogeshwari East on 26 August, between 1.20 pm to 2.40 pm. An individual arrived at the spot on a blue Suzuki Access moped scooter. Upon inspection, the police discovered 60 grams of MD (Mephedrone), valued at ₹6 lakhs.

A case was registered against him under sections 8 (k), and 22 NDPC Act. The operation was executed under the guidance of Datta Nalawade, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-10), with Senior Police Inspector Rajendra Mandhare overseeing the operation.

