Mumbai: Police Seize ₹1.32 Crore Cash In Bhendi Bazaar Amid Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement

Mumbai: Amid the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, police seized cash amounting to ₹1.32 crore from five individuals in South Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar. According to officials, they received a tip-off that a group was carrying a bag filled with cash in the area on Saturday.

Following protocol, the flying squad deployed by the Election Commission and local police conducted the operation. The five suspects were escorted to the V P Road Police Station, where the cash was thoroughly examined and videographed. A total of ₹1.32 crore was discovered in the bag and subsequently handed over to the Income Tax Department for further investigation.

The operation was led by ACP Dnyaneshwar Wagh’s team, in coordination with the Election Commission’s flying squad, ensuring adherence to the Model Code of Conduct as the election period progresses.