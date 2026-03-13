Mumbai Police Return Stolen Property Worth ₹1.91 Crore To Victims In Zone 7 Drive

Additional CP Dr. Mahesh Patil hands over recovered mobile phones, jewellery and cash to victims during a property return programme organised by Mumbai Police in Mulund | File Photo

Mumbai, March 13: In an initiative of Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti, stolen and missing property worth nearly Rs 1.91 crore recovered during investigations was returned to victims in Zone 7 of Mumbai Police on Friday.

The programme was organised on March 13, 2026, under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Police Commissionerate to hand over seized property in theft and missing property cases to the respective complainants.

Property recovered during investigations

Police stations under Zone 7 — Ghatkopar Police Station, Pant Nagar Police Station, Vikhroli Police Station, Parksite Police Station, Bhandup Police Station, Kanjurmarg Police Station, Mulund Police Station and Navghar Police Station — had recovered stolen property including 1,087 mobile phones, 23 tolas of gold, 2 kilograms of silver and cash during the course of investigations in cases of robbery, housebreaking, mobile theft and other offences.

The total value of the recovered property was estimated at Rs 1,91,77,000.

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Recovered belongings handed over

The recovered property was formally handed over to the complainants at a programme held in Mulund by Dr. Mahesh Patil, Additional Commissioner of Police, Eastern Region, Chembur.

Victims expressed satisfaction and gratitude to the police after receiving their recovered belongings during the event.

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