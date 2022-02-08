Mumbai: Police rescues youth, his friend who was honey-trapped and kidnapped for ransom by distant relatives

A 20-year-old Goregaon resident had recently received a WhatsApp message from an unknown woman, who claimed to have got his number from Facebook. The two then started chatting regularly and the woman even shared some obscene photographs and videos with the victim. She then asked the victim to meet her at Bhiwandi.

At Bhiwandi, the victim and his friend learnt that the woman was none other than his cousin sister. The woman and her accomplices then kidnapped the victim and his friend, kept them captive and demanded ransom from the victim's family members.

While the victim's mother and brother refused to give a ransom, another cousin who was also contacted to give ransom money, was smart enough to alert the police. The police then sent a team to the place where the victims were held captive and rescued. The victim was kidnapped due to a family feud.

According to the Shanti Nagar police, the victim stays in Goregaon and is a native of Gaunda in Uttar Pradesh. On January 13, the victim had received a call from an unknown woman who claimed to have got victim's number from Facebook. The woman told the victim that she was fond of him and soon they began chatting regularly and the woman also shared obscene photographs and videos with the victim. The woman would often ask the victim to meet her at Bhiwandi.

"As per the victim, on Saturday, the woman asked the victim to meet her near a hotel in Narpoli in Bhiwandi. The victim went to the spot along with his friend and around 8 am, a burqa clad woman came to meet them. When the woman took off her veil, the victim was shocked to know it was his cousin sister. Soon two more persons who were woman's husband and brother-in-law came to the spot and forcibly made the victim and his friend sit in a rickshaw and took them to a place at Shanti Nagar," the police stated in their FIR.

The accused persons then called the victim's mother and brother and sought a ransom of Rs 20000, but both of them refused to pay the money. "The accused then called another cousin of the victim and sought money, the cousin didn't pay the money, but had informed the police control room about the incident after which a police team tracked the suspects and managed to rescue the victims from the place where they were held captive around 11:30 pm. Prima facie it appears that the kidnapping was a fallout of s family feud between the victim and the accused person families," said a police officer.

The accused persons have been booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and threatening, police said.

Published on: Tuesday, February 08, 2022