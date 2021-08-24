Mumbai Police registers two separate FIRs against Shiv Sena, BJP workers in connection with protests outside Narayan Rane's Juhu residence

Union Minister Narayan Rane's remark on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has created an uproar between Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state. Shiv Sena and BJP workers clashed at various parts in Mumbai and staged protests against each other.

In the regards, Mumbai Police have registered two separate FIRs against Shiv Sena and BJP workers under relevant sections of IPC and the Epidemic Diseases Act, in connection with the protests outside Union Minister and BJP leader Rane's residence at Juhu.

Besides, FIR has been registered under sections 188, 269, 270, 34 IPC, 135 BP Act, against six known accused and 80-90 unknown accused at Kasturba Marg police station.

During the clashes, stones were pelted from both the sides, following which police used cane-charge to disperse the agitators, an official said. The Shiv Sena workers sat on the Juhu Tara Road in Santacruz (West) near Rane's residence, and activists from both the sides shouted slogans against each other, the official said.

Following the incident, the road was blocked from two sides, disrupting traffic in the area. Additional police force was deployed in the area, the official said.

The clash took place during a protest organised by activists of the Yuva Sena (the Shiv Sena's youth wing) against Union minister Rane, he added. BJP workers had gathered outside Rane's residence in the morning in support of their party leader, while Shiv Sena activists, including women, carrying placards and shouting slogans against Rane, had assembled outside an office of the Yuva Sena (the party's youth wing), located nearby in Juhu.

According to police, Shiv Sena and BJP supporters also clashed at Chiplun in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district. Besides, stones were hurled at the BJP's office in Nashik city, while Shiv Sena workers held agitations in Nagpur, officials said.

Rane, who was recently inducted into the Union cabinet, had sparked off a row over his remarks about slapping Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

"It is shameful that the chief minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap," Rane said during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in adjoining Raigad district on Monday.

Nashik Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey on Tuesday issued orders for the immediate arrest of Rane and a team of the city police left for Chiplun in Konkan region, where Rane is present now, after a complaint against the Union minister over the remarks.

A case was also registered against Rane in Pune, while the Shiv Sena lodged a complaint against him at a police station in Aurangabad.

Published on: Tuesday,August 24, 2021, 09:07 PM IST